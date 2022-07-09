Sciencast Management LP Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

