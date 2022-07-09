Sciencast Management LP Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 224.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,284,000 after buying an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 525.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hubbell from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

HUBB stock opened at $185.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day moving average is $188.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

