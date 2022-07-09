Sciencast Management LP Sells 18,883 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,883 shares during the period. Centene makes up about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Centene by 679.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Centene by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNC opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,520 shares of company stock worth $1,770,740. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

