Sciencast Management LP Takes $2.40 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.39 and its 200 day moving average is $131.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.39.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

