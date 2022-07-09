Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 349.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
BAX opened at $65.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.31.
Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
