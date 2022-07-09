Scott Investment Partners LLP Buys 5,000 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 4.2% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Stryker stock opened at $200.88 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

