Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($73.96) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($69.79) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($69.79) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($76.04) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($66.98) price target on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

ETR G24 opened at €54.88 ($57.17) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.90 ($48.85) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($76.42). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

