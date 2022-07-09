SemiLEDs (LEDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 12th.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 71.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

LEDS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 47,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.39% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

