Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOVF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Sernova has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 19.19, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.60 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.