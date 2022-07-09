Sernova (TSE:SVA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Sernova in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

TSE:SVA opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$346.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76. Sernova has a 52 week low of C$0.94 and a 52 week high of C$2.22.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

