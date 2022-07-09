SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Shares Up 2.7%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.16. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SGL Carbon from €7.40 ($7.71) to €7.80 ($8.13) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

