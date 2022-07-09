SHIELD (XSH) Market Cap Hits $77,152.21

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $77,152.21 and $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,485.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.39 or 0.05647520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00026619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00241213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00590194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00073728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.32 or 0.00508801 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005711 BTC.

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

