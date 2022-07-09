Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Trading Up 9.5%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) shares were up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 87,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 591% from the average daily volume of 12,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Shineco at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shineco, Inc engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods.

