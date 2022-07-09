Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2022

Barclays set a €135.00 ($140.63) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($177.08) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €160.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($130.21) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($153.13) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €94.94 ($98.90) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €65.28 ($68.00) and a one year high of €165.70 ($172.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €89.20 and a 200 day moving average of €91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -23.59.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

