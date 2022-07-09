Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €135.00 ($140.63) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($177.08) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €160.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($130.21) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($153.13) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €94.94 ($98.90) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €65.28 ($68.00) and a one year high of €165.70 ($172.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €89.20 and a 200 day moving average of €91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -23.59.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

