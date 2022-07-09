Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOP. TD Securities dropped their price target on Shopify from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shopify from $650.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.62.

Shopify stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 284.56 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Shopify by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Shopify by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

