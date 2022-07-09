Shopping Reaches Market Cap of $4.31 Million (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Shopping coin can now be bought for about $4.44 or 0.00020332 BTC on exchanges. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $563,943.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shopping has traded 65% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00127008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.00560826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033306 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 969,787 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

