Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

LON:TXP opened at GBX 58 ($0.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.75 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.98 ($1.95). The company has a market cap of £122.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.56.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

