Showcase (SHO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $609.00

Showcase (SHO) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Showcase has traded up 54.4% against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $63,213.56 and $609.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00127867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00558050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015186 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

