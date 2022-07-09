Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.72-$13.47 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

SIG stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.48. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIG. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.80.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,084,700 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.