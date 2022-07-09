Sika (OTC:SKFOF) PT Lowered to CHF 300 at Societe Generale

Sika (OTC:SKFOF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Societe Generale from CHF 420 to CHF 300 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank raised shares of Sika to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 360 to CHF 320 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

SKFOF stock opened at 230.30 on Wednesday. Sika has a 12 month low of 218.10 and a 12 month high of 425.38.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

