Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBC) Trading 2.6% Higher

Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBC – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.31. 388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.
