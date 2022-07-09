SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00004246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCredit Token has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $112.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00129682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.21 or 0.00455982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Coin Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io . SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCredit Token Coin Trading

