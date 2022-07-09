SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

SMRT stock opened at 4.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.29. SmartRent has a fifty-two week low of 3.55 and a fifty-two week high of 15.14.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

