Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNN. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.53) to GBX 1,295 ($15.68) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.98) to GBX 1,630 ($19.74) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.67.
NYSE SNN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. 639,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,084. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
