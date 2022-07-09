Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNN. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.53) to GBX 1,295 ($15.68) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.98) to GBX 1,630 ($19.74) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.67.

NYSE SNN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. 639,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,084. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

