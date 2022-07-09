Societe Generale Cuts Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target to CHF 170

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Societe Generale from CHF 200 to CHF 170 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 195 to CHF 180 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schindler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.22.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. Schindler has a one year low of $169.40 and a one year high of $329.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.54.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

