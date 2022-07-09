Solidarilty Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT stock opened at $420.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

