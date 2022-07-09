Solidarilty Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.0% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 509.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $657.88 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $659.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

