Solidarilty Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 116,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,733,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,731,000 after buying an additional 570,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,509,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,366,000 after buying an additional 85,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,378 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,351,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens cut New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.