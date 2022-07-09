Solidarilty Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 24,117 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

C opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

