Solidarilty Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 523.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 74,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 59,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PENN. JMP Securities began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

PENN opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.27. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

