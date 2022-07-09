Solidarilty Wealth LLC Invests $273,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 852.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,795 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2,563.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,701 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2,756.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,413 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.09.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

