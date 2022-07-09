Solidarilty Wealth LLC Invests $3.01 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. NIKE comprises about 1.7% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NYSE:NKE opened at $107.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average of $130.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

