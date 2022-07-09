Solidarilty Wealth LLC Invests $341,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,130,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,209,000 after acquiring an additional 321,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.47 and a 200 day moving average of $159.97.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.68.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

