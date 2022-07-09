Solidarilty Wealth LLC Invests $4.41 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.46.

Shares of GS stock opened at $296.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.15 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

