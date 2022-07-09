Solidarilty Wealth LLC Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,818 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Oracle makes up 1.5% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Oracle stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

