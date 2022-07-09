Solidarilty Wealth LLC Makes New $627,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.43.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $128.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

