Solidarilty Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.04. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

