Solidarilty Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,722,000 after acquiring an additional 733,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $32,517,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4,433.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 526,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 658,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after acquiring an additional 210,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $30.59 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.27.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

