Solidarilty Wealth LLC Takes $973,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $71.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65.

