Solidarilty Wealth LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,421 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. Adobe makes up 1.3% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $389.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

