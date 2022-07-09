Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Insider Sells $11,200.00 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $11,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SOVO stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

SOVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

