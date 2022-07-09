S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 15,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 12.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.71.

S&P Global stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.48. 1,606,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

