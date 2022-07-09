Spaceswap (MILK2) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $49,013.00

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded flat against the US dollar. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00129580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00570501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033558 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

