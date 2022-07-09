SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.38

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.38 and traded as high as $30.91. SpartanNash shares last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 295,662 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. CL King assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In related news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

