SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.24. Approximately 6,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 21,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

