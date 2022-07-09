SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $37.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

