SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) is Rodgers & Associates LTD’s 9th Largest Position

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.
Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $96.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.49.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
