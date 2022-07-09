Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00091813 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00028035 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001469 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00255059 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.