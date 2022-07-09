Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.57

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and traded as high as $10.14. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 398,878 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 510,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after buying an additional 989,565 shares during the period.

Sportsman's Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

