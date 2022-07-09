S&T (ETR:SANT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

S&T AG (ETR:SANT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €13.37 ($13.93) and last traded at €13.38 ($13.94). Approximately 58,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 233,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.87 ($14.45).

SANT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.50 ($29.69) target price on shares of S&T in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of S&T in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($29.17) target price on shares of S&T in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get S&T alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.78 million and a PE ratio of 18.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.30.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and consults and sells third-party hardware and software products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.